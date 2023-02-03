Latest Fantasy News: The former ‘Harry Potter’ cast takes varying approaches to addressing J.K. Rowling as the launch trailer for ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ turns heads

J.K. Rowling continues to dominate conversations in the fantasy sphere, as Hogwarts Legacy’s official release inches closer.

The game is hugely anticipated among a number of players, but Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric has led to broad backlash, and aims to boycott the release. Despite this, the game’s official launch trailer stirred up massive hype for its mid-February release, and gave some fans pause.

Then there’s Harry Potter, the beloved story behind Hogwarts Legacy, which simply cannot detach itself from the woman who created it. The books and films are still beloved by many, but fans — and even the stars of the film series — are careful to separate their enjoyment of the story from Rowling’s damaging rhetoric. Not every member of the cast is as outspoken, however, leaving some fans wanting more.

A completely separate fantasy world is thriving, in the midst of ongoing Harry Potter drama. James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise continues to rake in massive returns, and the franchise is only set to get more exciting over future releases, according to claims from an insider.

The Hogwarts Legacy launch trailer stirs fans into a frenzy

Image via Avalanche Software

Despite consistent backlash, and a planned boycott, the conversation surrounding Hogwarts Legacy shifted upon release of the game’s launch trailer. Potential players still have plenty of feelings about Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, but the game simply looks too fun for some people to ignore. They’re ramping up hype for the title ahead of its mid-February release, leaning hard on the broad nostalgia of the Harry Potter world.

Even the Harry Potter cast isn’t in agreement about J.K. Rowling

via Warner Bros.

Many members of the Harry Potter cast have stepped up, in the wake of Rowling’s increasingly harmful viewpoint on trans people, to distance themselves from the author. Each of the three main actors — who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione across eight films — have pushed back against Rowling’s stance, but not every actor is so definitive in their support of trans rights. Several actors have remained silent on — or even supported — Rowling’s continued campaign.

The Avatar franchise is only getting started

via 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water followed in the steps of its predecessor, and pulled in an eye-watering amount of money. This paves the way for James Cameron’s planned future films to release over the coming years, and an insider claims the story is set to get a major upgrade. Future installments in the franchise will reportedly dial things up several notches, with the insider promising “crazy” developments in Avatar 3 and 4.