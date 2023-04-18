Latest ‘Harry Potter’ game announcement confirms that Warner Bros. has no idea what fans want

Potterheads have been very vocal lately when it comes to what they want to see in the Harry Potter franchise, but those words continue to fall on deaf ears. Warner Bros. recently announced a brand new Harry Potter game which should have fans excited, but in reality, not so much.

Warner Bros. Games announced the playtest signups for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Based on the short clip that was shared on social media, it’s going to be a video game adaptation of the fictional game seen in the franchise. Unfortunately, details about this game remain vague.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

The reception for this upcoming title was mixed. One of the biggest arguments against this title was that it could have been included in Hogwarts Legacy. In the game, Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black banned Quidditch due to an “unfortunate accident,” and just like the players, all the Hogwarts students expressed their disappointment. Fans believed that Quidditch would be included through a DLC or a huge update, but thanks to the Quidditch Champions announcement, it seems that is no longer the case.

There was criticism about how this could have been included in Hogwarts Legacy and that Warner Bros. is just wasting resources. Meanwhile, others accused this title of being the sole reason why Quidditch wasn’t included in Hogwarts Legacy. One also called out Warner Bros. for extracting money out of fans by selling a feature that made Harry Potter iconic as a separate title.

What a waste of resource, this could have been part of Hogwarts Legacy. — Andúril (@theredmalion) April 17, 2023

So this is why Hogwarts Legacy didnt have any Quidditch huh? — NoHayNadie 🛡FFXVI 60FPS HYPE!🗡 (@Soplox) April 17, 2023

THIS IS WHY THEY DIDN’T HAVE QUIDDITCH IN HOGWARTS LEGACY?!! https://t.co/3O1Q6SevwU — DmarcusBaus (@Jay_Baus_) April 17, 2023

God dammit Warner Brothers, I actually praise Hogwarts legacy for being finished on release



but you withheld one of the most iconic things about Harry Potter just so you could sell it again https://t.co/1dHGkDmZQ6 — Thing KotOR is better than (Ghost of Tsushima Arc) (@KotOR_Better) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, gamers were reminded that a Harry Potter Quidditch game already exists, albeit it’s playable on retro consoles. Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup is a 2003 game that was released for Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Game Cube, and GameBox Advanced. The reception for this game was seen as alright, with an average Metacritic rating between 53 to 71 percent.

IF Y'ALL DIDN'T PLAY THIS JOINT ION WANNA HEAR IT! WE BEEN IN THE TRENCHES FOR YEARS AND FINALLY! FINALLY WE GET TO EAT! #quidditchchampions https://t.co/tt2kfncRLE pic.twitter.com/pVnUxZ3lRN — King Greek (@KingGreeklll) April 17, 2023

Regardless, many fans shared their excitement to play this game and hopes that they will accepted to the limited playtest. Fans also hope that his game isn’t limited to a single player and would allow players to invite their friends to compete in the games. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions doesn’t have an official release date, but playtest signups are open for those interested in playing the game.