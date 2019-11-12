The Best Launch Day Deals For Pokémon Sword And Shield

With the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield just around the corner, Pokéfever is once again sweeping across the nation.

Release day later this week is set to mark a historic number of firsts for the globally popular franchise, some welcome; others most certainly not. For the first time in its 20-year history, Pokémon will be ditching its handheld roots for a home console adventure on the Nintendo Switch. With superior hardware powering its creation, Game Freak has taken the opportunity to introduce a number of new features with the latest instalments, though not all the changes come as a result of additional content.

The decision not to bring back the series’ popular National Pokédex feature remains a hugely contentious issue among the fan base. Veterans especially are most affected by the design change, as it means large portions of their collections from previous titles are essentially dead weight until a time when Game Freak decides to bring those ‘Mons cut back in future releases.

Despite the headline-grabbing controversy, however, copies of Sword and Shield are likely to fly off the shelves in their millions. For those that still intend to spend their weekend exploring everything Galar has to offer, we’ve scoured the internet looking for the best deals to save you some cash.

For those in the US, making the trip to Walmart will likely be your best bet for a discount. The in-store only deal will have both versions on sale for $49.94, cutting $10 off the RRP. Similarly, a double pack – which includes both games – will set you back $99.98, a price cut of $20. As for folks across the pond, UK retailer Smyths Toy Store is offering £5 off any Sword and Shield pre-order when collected in-store, bringing the final price to £39.99.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out November 15th for Nintendo Switch.