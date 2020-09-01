Home / gaming

Every Playable Character Confirmed For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga So Far

It may have suffered a short delay – no doubt due to the game’s ridiculously large scope – but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already appears to be absolutely rammed with content. Featuring environments, stories and characters from all three of the franchise’s distinctly different trilogies, developer Traveller’s Tales clearly wants to make sure that no fan is left wanting when release day rolls around. While there’s already been talk of the final total reaching a potential 500, the list of confirmed playable characters currently stands at 121.

The lineup, as of writing, is as follows:

  1. AAT Driver Battle Droid
  2. Aayla Secura
  3. Admiral Ackbar
  4. Anakin Skywalker (Episode: I)
  5. Anakin Skywalker (Episode II)
  6. Anakin Skywalker (Episode III)
  7. Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis)
  8. Ashoka Tano
  9. AT-AT
  10. AT-AT Pilot
  11. Banthas
  12. Battle Droid (Geonosis)
  13. Battle Droid (B1-series)
  14. BB-8
  15. Boba Fett
  16. C-3PO
  17. C-3P0 (Episode II)
  18. C-3P0 (Episode VII)
  19. Captain Phasma
  20. Cardo (Knights of Ren)
  21. Chewbacca
  22. Chewbacca (with Medal of Bravery)
  23. Clone Paratrooper (212th Attack Battalion)
  24. Clone Trooper (Ashoka’s 332nd Company)
  25. Clone Trooper  (501st Legion)
  26. Count Dooku
  27. D-0
  28. Darth Maul
  29. Darth Vader
  30. Darth Vader (unmasked)
  31. Droideka
  32. Elite Praetorian Guard (variant)
  33. Elite Praetorian Guard (another variant)
  34. Emperor Palpatine
  35. Ewoks
  36. Finn (Episode VII)
  37. Finn (First Order Disguise)
  38. Finn (Episode IX)
  39. First Order AT-ST
  40. First Order Stormtrooper
  41. Gamorrean Guard
  42. General Grievous
  43. General Hux
  44. General Veers (Battle armor)
  45. GNK Power Droid (Gonk Droid)
  46. Gonk Droid (Holiday version)
  47. Greeata
  48. Greedo
  49. Han Solo
  50. Han Solo (Hoth with hood)
  51. Han Solo (Hoth unhooded)
  52. Han Solo (Endor)
  53. Han Solo (Episode V)
  54. Jabba The Hut
  55. Jango Fett
  56. Jannah
  57. Jar Jar Binks
  58. Jawas
  59. Jumptrooper (501st Legion)
  60. Kuruk (Knights of Ren)
  61. Kylo Ren (Episode VII)
  62. Kylo Ren (Episode VIII)
  63. Kylo Ren (Episode IX)
  64. Lando Calrissian (Episode V Administrator Outfit)
  65. Lando Calrissian (Skiffguard Disguise “Tamtel Skreej” Episode VI)
  66. Lando Calrissian (Episode 9 Yellow outfit)
  67. Lobot
  68. Luke Skywalker (Dagobah)
  69. Luke Skywalker (Bespin)
  70. Luke Skywalker (Episode VI)
  71. Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII)
  72. Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot)
  73. Luke Skywalker (Blue Milk)
  74. Luminara Unduli
  75. Mace Windu
  76. Maz Kanata
  77. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I Padawan Outfit)
  78. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II)
  79. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III)
  80. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode IV)
  81. Padamé Amidala
  82. Pagetti Rook (Skiff Guard)
  83. Phase I Clone Captain
  84. Phase I Clone Trooper
  85. Pit Droid
  86. Plo Koon
  87. Poe Dameron (Episode VIII)
  88. Poe Dameron (Episode IX)
  89. Porgs
  90. Praetorian Guard
  91. Princess Leia Organa
  92. Princes Leia (Hoth)
  93. Princess Leia (Endor)
  94. General Leia Organa
  95. Qui-Gon Jinn
  96. Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine)
  97. R2-D2
  98. R4-P17
  99. Rancor
  100. Ratts Tyerell
  101. Rebel Pilot
  102. Rebel Trooper (Canon)
  103. Rebel Trooper (Legends)
  104. Rey (Episode VII)
  105. Rey (Resistance)
  106. Rey (Episode VIII)
  107. Rey (Episode IX)
  108. Rose Tico
  109. Scout Trooper
  110. Super Battle Droid (B2 series)
  111. Supreme Leader Snoke
  112. Sheev Palpatine
  113. Snowtrooper
  114. Stormtrooper
  115. Taun We
  116. Tusken Raiders
  117. Wicket W. Warrick
  118. Yaddle
  119. Yoda
  120. Yoda (old)
  121. Zorii Bliss

An impressive list, no doubt, though it’s worth remembering that many of the above will have little variance in terms of gameplay and simply serve as alternate skins that share abilities with others.

There are some incredibly obscure picks here, though, so if your favourite isn’t yet present, it’s almost without a doubt that the final roster will account for any absences. It’s worth noting, too, that a Deluxe Edition of The Skywalker Saga will also be available and comes bundled with a collection of DLC characters from other corners of the franchise, including The Mandalorian and both spin-off A Star Wars Story films, Rogue One and Solo.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled for release in spring 2021 for consoles and PC. Let us know down below of any glaring omissions above you’re hoping to see included in the final release!

