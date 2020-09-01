Every Playable Character Confirmed For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga So Far

It may have suffered a short delay – no doubt due to the game’s ridiculously large scope – but LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already appears to be absolutely rammed with content. Featuring environments, stories and characters from all three of the franchise’s distinctly different trilogies, developer Traveller’s Tales clearly wants to make sure that no fan is left wanting when release day rolls around. While there’s already been talk of the final total reaching a potential 500, the list of confirmed playable characters currently stands at 121.

The lineup, as of writing, is as follows:

AAT Driver Battle Droid Aayla Secura Admiral Ackbar Anakin Skywalker (Episode: I) Anakin Skywalker (Episode II) Anakin Skywalker (Episode III) Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis) Ashoka Tano AT-AT AT-AT Pilot Banthas Battle Droid (Geonosis) Battle Droid (B1-series) BB-8 Boba Fett C-3PO C-3P0 (Episode II) C-3P0 (Episode VII) Captain Phasma Cardo (Knights of Ren) Chewbacca Chewbacca (with Medal of Bravery) Clone Paratrooper (212th Attack Battalion) Clone Trooper (Ashoka’s 332nd Company) Clone Trooper (501st Legion) Count Dooku D-0 Darth Maul Darth Vader Darth Vader (unmasked) Droideka Elite Praetorian Guard (variant) Elite Praetorian Guard (another variant) Emperor Palpatine Ewoks Finn (Episode VII) Finn (First Order Disguise) Finn (Episode IX) First Order AT-ST First Order Stormtrooper Gamorrean Guard General Grievous General Hux General Veers (Battle armor) GNK Power Droid (Gonk Droid) Gonk Droid (Holiday version) Greeata Greedo Han Solo Han Solo (Hoth with hood) Han Solo (Hoth unhooded) Han Solo (Endor) Han Solo (Episode V) Jabba The Hut Jango Fett Jannah Jar Jar Binks Jawas Jumptrooper (501st Legion) Kuruk (Knights of Ren) Kylo Ren (Episode VII) Kylo Ren (Episode VIII) Kylo Ren (Episode IX) Lando Calrissian (Episode V Administrator Outfit) Lando Calrissian (Skiffguard Disguise “Tamtel Skreej” Episode VI) Lando Calrissian (Episode 9 Yellow outfit) Lobot Luke Skywalker (Dagobah) Luke Skywalker (Bespin) Luke Skywalker (Episode VI) Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII) Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot) Luke Skywalker (Blue Milk) Luminara Unduli Mace Windu Maz Kanata Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I Padawan Outfit) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode IV) Padamé Amidala Pagetti Rook (Skiff Guard) Phase I Clone Captain Phase I Clone Trooper Pit Droid Plo Koon Poe Dameron (Episode VIII) Poe Dameron (Episode IX) Porgs Praetorian Guard Princess Leia Organa Princes Leia (Hoth) Princess Leia (Endor) General Leia Organa Qui-Gon Jinn Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine) R2-D2 R4-P17 Rancor Ratts Tyerell Rebel Pilot Rebel Trooper (Canon) Rebel Trooper (Legends) Rey (Episode VII) Rey (Resistance) Rey (Episode VIII) Rey (Episode IX) Rose Tico Scout Trooper Super Battle Droid (B2 series) Supreme Leader Snoke Sheev Palpatine Snowtrooper Stormtrooper Taun We Tusken Raiders Wicket W. Warrick Yaddle Yoda Yoda (old) Zorii Bliss

An impressive list, no doubt, though it’s worth remembering that many of the above will have little variance in terms of gameplay and simply serve as alternate skins that share abilities with others.

There are some incredibly obscure picks here, though, so if your favourite isn’t yet present, it’s almost without a doubt that the final roster will account for any absences. It’s worth noting, too, that a Deluxe Edition of The Skywalker Saga will also be available and comes bundled with a collection of DLC characters from other corners of the franchise, including The Mandalorian and both spin-off A Star Wars Story films, Rogue One and Solo.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled for release in spring 2021 for consoles and PC. Let us know down below of any glaring omissions above you’re hoping to see included in the final release!