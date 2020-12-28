LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Leak Teases Early 2021 Launch

There’ve been copious amounts of LEGO video games available across nearly every platform over the past decade, but few have reached the astronomical level of popularity as LEGO Star Wars. This beloved franchise has captured the hearts of gamers of every age by capitalizing beautifully on what makes Star Wars so amazing as a series, filling the screen with humor, excitement and plenty of sci-fi action.

It’s no surprise, then, that the newest game has fans immensely hyped. Since its announcement all the way back in 2019, players have been anxiously awaiting a release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and now one Redditor with a good eye may have stumbled across that information by way of a Greek retailer. Even better, if the listed date is true, it appears that it may be on its way sooner than anticipated.

According to Public.gr, The Skywalker Saga is slated for release on March 2nd, 2021. The game has already been set for an early 2021 launch anyways, so this news isn’t entirely surprising, but given the fact that it’s listed so specifically on a retail page known to have leaked release dates in the past, things are looking good for impatient fans everywhere.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Official Box Art Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re uninitiated, The Skywalker Saga will act as a full reboot to the franchise by adapting the story of all nine mainline Star Wars films into a single cohesive title. The game will sport a brand new engine to provide higher quality visuals, feature a reworked camera and updated controls, and offer a total of 45 missions across tons of planets that fans have come to know and love. Needless to say, it’s lining up to be the most comprehensive and exciting way to experience all three trilogies in LEGO form.

When it finally launches, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.