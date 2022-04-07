Things are building up nicely for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, with the latest LEGO entry in the TT Games franchise smashing records.

The Skywalker Saga has seen a 13 times increase on the previous record holder LEGO Marvel Superheroes, according to tracking site SteamDB. It’s the first entry in TT Games’ LEGO Star Wars franchise since the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016.

Peaking on its launch day, The Skywalker Saga had 82,500 concurrent players – miles ahead of the previous record of 5,953. The figures don’t account for the Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo consoles, platforms the LEGO games traditionally perform best on. Anticipation around The Skywalker Saga likely contributed to its huge launch, given the game’s several delays and many concerns of developers facing crunch during its final months before release.

Originally announced at E3 2019, the development team were not privy to details of the then-upcoming Rise of Skywalker film. In lieu of developing content for Episode IX, they focussed on the rich tapestry of films and TV from before the saga concluded. It features several bonus character packs, with highlights being The Mandalorian pack and the inclusion of characters from Bad Batch. Other packs include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Troopers, Rogue One, and classic characters.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game has enjoyed a positive reception, being praised for its visuals, humor, cutscenes, animation, and mechanics.