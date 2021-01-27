LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has 300 Playable Characters

As is customary for TT Games’ ever-popular titles based on colorful plastic bricks, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to have a dizzying number of playable avatars.

For an adventure intended to cover all nine films set in a galaxy far, far away, an extensive and diverse cast is somewhat to be expected, but we’d be hard-pressed to name more than 100 characters from George Lucas’ universe, let alone 800. That latter figure, according to lead hub designer Dawn McDiarmid, is the total number of heroes and villains that’ll be appearing in the ambitious title, and roughly 300 of them will be directly controllable.

It’s worth noting, of course, that a large portion of the roster will feature similar if not identical abilities (300 wholly unique characters would be nothing short of a miraculous achievement), but fans can rest assured that no inhabitant of Star Wars‘ expansive universe will be left behind or excluded. From Jedi Masters and Sith Lords to bounty hunters and Tusken Raiders, everyone and everyone gets a look-in, even those you’d least expect.

One such individual McDiarmid believes many won’t have expected to make the cut is Babu Frik. Speaking to PlayStation Magazine UK, she said: “I think fans of the new trilogy will be pleased to hear that Babu Frik is making an appearance as a playable character and he is possibly one of the cutest things I have ever seen.”

A welcome if unexpected choice, then, and Frik’s inclusion begs the question of who else we’ll get to see when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches later this year. No definitive date has been announced thus far, though you can expect the sequel to drop on current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. Stay tuned for more details and in the meantime, be sure to let us know which characters you’d love to see in the game by leaving a comment down below.