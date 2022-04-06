‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ highlights cringeworthy set moment

There have been plenty of memes to come from the Star Wars film franchise but, there’s only one that Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has grown to detest. Now, thanks to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it’s back again to haunt him.

While Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber skills may be powerful, his safety when first encountering the weapon was far from impressive and the moment which was captured on the set makes Hamill cringe to this day.

In the latest Lego Star Wars game, upon receiving his father’s lightsaber from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke proceeds to stare straight down the hilt like he’s looking down the barrel of a gun, mimicking the iconic set photo.

Last year Hamill shared his feelings on this moment explaining that while he doesn’t remember ever doing this in the movie the image isn’t his fondest moment on set.

This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩



I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned. 🙄 https://t.co/WXH4Ng0OzX — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 8, 2021

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launched earlier this week to plenty of praise from critics and fans alike. The game suffered multiple production delays setting back its release which was initially scheduled for 2020.

The new game takes players through the iconic Star Wars story from Episode I all the way to Episode IX poking fun at its narrative and providing plenty of laughs inspired by the series.

If you’ve been a fan of previous Lego Star Wars titles then The Skywalker Saga has plenty of action for you with more collectibles, characters, and content than ever before. You can check out our full review of the game here.