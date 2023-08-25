Like clockwork, Ahsoka Tano is set to come to ‘Fortnite’ following Disney Plus series premiere

We’re only a quarter of the way through after the two-episode premiere earlier this week, but it was obvious right from the get-go that there are some big things planned for Ahsoka. Beyond the fact that the show is set to nuke the Star Wars canon like never before by flinging our heroes off into a brand new galaxy — to say nothing of the imminence of Thrawn’s live-action debut — the latest entry in the franchise’s Filoni mythos is going to pack quite the punch no matter how you swing it.

And the gang behind Fortnite, ever the pop culture bandwagoners, have once again full-sent their business model to rope the titular former Padawan into the Storm.

Per StarWars.com, the heroine will be joining the likes of Kylo Ren and Boba Fett as the newest full-body Star Wars cosmetic that players can get their hands on, and will be an unlockable skin with a Battle Pass purchase once the character releases on Sept. 26.

The response was pretty much exactly what you would expect for an announcement like this; bot-worthy tweets of varying approval and disapproval, all painted with the with the looming sense that the business practices of modern gaming have long since succeeded in sucking the life out of players.

One user, however, began entertaining the idea that Ahsoka’s upcoming intergalactic quest will lead her to Epic Games’ cartoonish canon in the show, which would, of course, be the point of no return for this late capitalist meme hell we’ve been occupying since the mid-2010s.

Well, there you have it, folks; if looking like Ahsoka Tano in a game you’re probably not great at is worth roughly 10 dollars, just wait a month and all of your wildest dreams will come true.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday until the series finale on Oct. 3.