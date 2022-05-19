List of the games coming in Xbox Game Pass in June 2022 

Gamers have access to a truly superb amount of games with Xbox Game Pass, with new additions coming constantly to their back catalogue. It’s helped reshape streaming, and with the service operating across both console and PC, it’s a great get for gamers wanting as much variety as possible.

Monthly additions come, as games enter and leave the pass. Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2022

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2022

There’s four games scheduled to come to Xbox Game Pass for June, with a few critical darlings among them.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Released in 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins was a huge return to form for the franchise, following several iffy releases that were plagued with glitches. Taking the series outside of Europe for the first time, Origins is set in Ancient Egypt, with sand and pyramids taking over the role of bustling renaissance streets.

The tenth instalment in the long-running video game series, it’s one of the best reviewed since the Ezio trilogy completed. With a Metascore of 85 on Xbox One, it’s a fine addition to your gaming library.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

A game that perhaps never got the love it deserved, For Honor is one of the June additions to the library. Allowing players to immerse themselves in a fantasy world, For Honor also boasts an impressive multiplayer scene still, five years after launch.

It’s a slightly difficult game to master, but the hardcore fans have stuck by the game and it’s definitely a good one to pick up if you’re in the mood for medieval fantasy shenanigans.

Escape Academy

Love real-life escape rooms? Hate the existential dread and teamwork required? Love staying at home? Escape Academy is for you. Designed exceptionally well to emulate real world escape rooms, Escape Academy is one of the most refreshing new games. Taking on a well-known formula and putting into polygons could just be a game changer.

Available as single-player and both online and offline co-op, this might be your new favourite game to play with your partner.

Shadowrun Trilogy

The last but most certainly not least, is the Game Pass introduction of the Shadowrun Trilogy. Developed by cult-game creators Paradox Interactive, Shadowrun Returns is coming to modern consoles with this update. Based off a much-loved table-top role-playing game, it’s a good fit for those searching for a bit of old with a bit of new.