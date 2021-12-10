Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer shows the game’s darker side

Lord of the Rings is one of the most fantastical worlds ever created, spanning across books, films, upcoming tv shows, and games. The latest of which follows fan-favorite Gollum in a stealth setting adventure set for release in 2022.

From developers, Daedalic Entertainment and NACON comes Gollum, in a stealth-action set to follow the creature formally known as Sméagol as he sets on a solo mission to find the missing ring that he swore upon.

The official cinematic trailer, embedded below, shows one of the narrative sequences players will be able to directly control. In an instance, Gollum is perched atop a rock with the ability to pour molten lava onto a group of Orcs. One side of Gollum wants to quietly hide, while Gollum’s other side favors a more confrontational approach.

A depicted players will have to run, jump, hide and tip-toe around past every breed of monster from Tolkien’s writing all while dealing with the split personality of Gollum/Sméagol.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum was delayed earlier this year, with the developer and publisher announcing the extra time would allow the game to “fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles”.

“The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that holds the adaptation rights to the series by J.R.R. Tolkien,” developers Daedalic Entertainment and publishers NACON announced.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.