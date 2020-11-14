Some PS5 Buyers Are Getting A Nice Little Surprise From Sony

With the much-anticipated PS5 now officially out in the wild, folks around the the world are finally beginning to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen system. And while it’s been pretty difficult trying to pick one up due to ongoing high demand, more consoles are reportedly on the way and will be made available before and after Christmas.

Interestingly, some lucky launch day owners have been finding a nice surprise in their shiny new system’s retail packaging. Specifically, if you purchased the Japanese giant’s snazzy hardware directly from Sony via the PlayStation Direct store, then you’re likely to have received a bunch of exclusive codes for some special avatars to celebrate the launch of the ninth generation.

In fact, not only do these lucky owners nab some seemingly exclusive avatars, but Jim Ryan – Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO – has even written a short “thank you” note replete with his own signature at the end of it. Essentially, the note thanks owners for their new PS5 purchase and goes on to offer a handful of free avatars “as a small token” of appreciation from the company.

If you ordered through Playstation Direct, they should have provided you with a “thank you” note in your package. There’s a code on the note and once redeemed, you get access to 8 avatars that seem to be exclusive to the Playstation Direct purchase. Thank you @PlayStation! pic.twitter.com/ffTCrsS4I3 — @MF_Brown (@MF_Brown) November 12, 2020

While the avatars included with the promotion are far from a massive giveaway per se, it’s unclear whether these bonuses will ship with all PlayStation Direct orders going forward, or whether they’re limited to just those who pre-ordered the console. Still, it’s fair to say that it’s a pretty nice touch from the platform holder as freebies like these are always a welcome gesture.

If you’re yet to pull the trigger on a PS5 and are on the fence about picking one up, our very own gaming editor Shaan Joshi has spent the last few weeks putting the hardware through its paces. Long story short, he’s been rather impressed with Sony’s latest offering.

But how about you, though? Did you manage to wangle a PS5 yet? Or were you unable to pick one up? Don’t forget to let us know in the usual place down below.