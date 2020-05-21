Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast (WotC) has announced on their site the new Double Masters set. They described this set as “filled to the brim with powerful and popular reprints” and revealed that it’ll be the first set to contain both two rares and two foils in each pack.

WotC noted that the timing of the announcement might seem strange, thanks to COVID-19. On the other hand, they wanted to give Magic: the Gathering fans something to look forward to.

The set is going to release on August 7th, 2020 and each booster box will contain 24 packs. Boosters will have 15 cards each – the usual number. But uniquely, each pack will contain two rares and two foils. The announcement noted that one or both foils could be rares or mythic rares as well, meaning that players could open a pack with four rares in total.

Also following the doubling theme, each purchase of a booster box will come with two box topper cards instead of the usual one. These box toppers will be non-foil showcase-style borderless cards. The announcement already spoiled one of the box toppers, which will also appear in the set as a mythic rare: Doubling Season.

Magic: The Gathering Announces Double Masters Set 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While WotC didn’t provide an SRP for this product, they did announce that the set will be available on Magic: The Gathering Online for $6.99 for a booster. The announcement also clarified that, while a fetchland reprint is still slated for this year, they won’t be in Double Masters.

As an additional treat for Magic: The Gathering fans on social media, players can vote on Magic‘s official Twitter account for which preview cards they’d like to see. See below for more details.