Every Magic: The Gathering Arena Core 2021 Mastery Pass Reward Revealed

Alongside the arrival of Magic: The Gathering‘s latest expansion next month, fans of the collectable card game’s digital alternative have a season of refreshed rewards to look forward to. As popularized by Fortnite‘s Battle Pass and subsequently adopted by every other games publisher under the sun, MTG Arena‘s Mastery Pass features two so-called tracks (one free; one paid-for) packed with items and cosmetics that players must unlock over the course of three months.

You can, of course, snag several free packs and other goodies without having to spend a penny in-game, with those who opt to pay the 3,400 Gem entry fee ($19.99) to unlock premium rewards enticed to do so with the promise of a considerable return on their investment, should they reach rank 100 and beyond. Is there, however, enough value to warrant the aforementioned asking price? Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast has made it easier than ever for you to make a decision as it has just revealed everything that’ll be up for grabs with Core 2021‘s Mastery Pass, which you can check out below.

Basic Set Contents

36 Core Set 2021 booster packs

A total of five M21 Mastery Orbs that unlock card styles

Mastery Pass Contents

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon Avatar

20 booster packs (five ELD, five THB, five IKO, and five M21)

10 mythic rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)

Level 91 and Beyond: Uncommon ICR (1:20 upgrade rate)

Best Friend basic sleeve

15 common card styles

10 uncommon card styles

25 Mastery Orbs

Five Dog-themed pet variants

Level 85 Ugin Exquisite sleeve

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

One Player Draft token

Is that enough swag to justify $20? The short answer is a definite yes, though to what extent will depend heavily on how frequently you play throughout the season. Should you fail to reach rank 100 prior to the release of Zendikar Rising in the fall, any unobtained rank rewards will be gone for good. For those who live and breathe Magic and dedicate an hour or two to the game every day, however, you can’t get much better than this.

Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s next Mastery Pass goes live on June 25th, with levels and rewards being immediately available to unlock. Tabletop players will get access to the new cards included a week later on July 3rd, with pre-release sets available a few days before at participating local game stores. See here for all the latest Core 2021 card reveals.