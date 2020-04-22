Magic: The Gathering Arena And ELEAGUE Partner For Second Tournament Series

Magic: the Gathering Arena (MTGA) and eSports tournament organizer ELEAGUE have announced the second season of the MTGA Showdown tournament series. Beginning on April 22nd and running weekly through May 27th, the ELEAGUE Showdown will feature Magic pros, up-and-comers, and selected applicants battling it out for prize money. Additionally, ELEAGUE has also invited some of Magic‘s most popular analysts and commentators to break down the action each week.

ELEAGUE tweeted the star-studded lineup for their first broadcast at 6pm ET on April 22nd. Competitors for this week include Magic Hall-of-Famer Luis Scott-Vargas, Pro Tour Champion Autumn Burchett, Mythic Invitational winner Andrea Mengucci, and popular MTGA streamers and competitors Bloody and Jamietopples.

This Wednesday we're kicking off our Magic: The Gathering Competition Series! Watch some of your favorite @wizards_magic / @MagicEsports players compete at 6pm ET! 🖥️ https://t.co/3NUnKqKytZ

👉 https://t.co/DppkhZ1PKK pic.twitter.com/6yMPi9Lp9J — ELEAGUE (@ELEAGUETV) April 21, 2020

Cedric Phillips and Alias V will host the first broadcast, while Riley Knight, Marshall Sutcliffe, and Corey Baumeister round out the commentary team.

The Showdown features a unique format. Each week, players will compete in a single-elimination bracket with Best-of-One Standard decks. Losers are eliminated immediately, while the last player standing at the end of the week will return to compete the following week. Weekly winners receive prize money. Aside from commentating on matches, the analysts will review cards, the exciting games, and discuss fan-selected topics.

Seth Manfield, 2015 World Champion and Hall-of-Famer, dominated the first season of the ELEAGUE MTGA Showdown. He was the last player standing at the end of multiple weeks and by week 15, he had racked up almost $14,000 in prize money. Now, he’ll return to season 2 of the competition to defend his crown.

Congrats to @SethManfield for DOMINATING the Showdown this season! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/fO7GRWG3tc — ELEAGUE (@ELEAGUETV) December 19, 2019

ELEAGUE is an eSports content brand and tournament organizer that’s broadcast various tournaments on Twitch since 2016. Some of the titles they’ve featured include Overwatch, Dota 2, and EA Sports games.

