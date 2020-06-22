Magic: The Gathering Arena MacOS Release Date Finally Revealed

Magic: The Gathering Arena, Wizards of the Coast’s digital alternative to the popular collectable card game, will finally make its long-awaited debut on a new platform later this week. Starting June 25th, macOS users will be able to start deckbuilding and battling to their heart’s content, not just with fellow newcomers, but existing players on Windows PCs. Increased exposure and accessibility is always a cause to celebrate, of course, though many may find themselves quickly lamenting the means through which Wizards has made this version available.

In an effort to clearly and concisely explain why it decided to use the Epic Games Store to deliver MTG Arena on macOS, Wizards has provided a statement over on its official website that reads:

Simply put, this was the fastest way we could get a native, full-featured macOS client to our players. We have an existing partnership with the Epic Games Store and are working with them to support our macOS release to ensure that players will have the same experience on macOS as they do on Windows sooner rather than later.

A perfectly logical explanation to give, then, though it’s one that’ll undoubtedly do little to change the opinions of many who remain skeptical of Epic’s alternative to Steam.

In regards to a standalone macOS client, we’d advise against getting your hopes up, as Wizards’ answer is a simple: “Not at this time.” As for those who have already accrued sizable collections on the Windows version of Magic: The Gathering Arena, Wizards says all cards, progress, currency and friend data will carry over between both, leaving you free to swap between either platform at will. To ensure you’re well prepared ahead of release day, see below for the minimum requirements.

MacOS Minimum Requirements