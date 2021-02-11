Magic: The Gathering Bans Controversial Card From Even More Formats

Clearly seeing the opportunity for commercial profit, Wizards of the Coast is releasing several special edition Magic: The Gathering bundles to coincide with Valentine’s Day weekend. Either for yourself or a significant other, the tabletop expert has commissioned a number of artists to create alternate art for a bunch of existing Magic cards, including those drawn in the style of this month’s Nordic-inspired Standard set, Kaldheim. As folks familiar with the game will no doubt expect, these are being released in the form of limited edition Secret Lairs, though one, in particular, has caught the eye of many due to an accompanying announcement.

In it, Wizards confirms that the controversial Theros: Beyond Death card, Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath, will be subject to further play restrictions in an upcoming banned and restricted announcement. Folks who need a refresher on what the green/blue creature’s incredibly powerful abilities entail can check out the gallery below.

Magic: The Gathering Bans Controversial Card From Standard Formats 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While technically not banned from any format other than Standard just yet, this preemptive notice is due to the fact that an alternate art version of Uro is present in one specific Secret Lair.

In the interest of full disclosure, then, fans intending to secure their own copy of the bundle should be well aware that its contents will soon be much less playable than before. Indeed, the upcoming B&R post will prevent Uro from being played in any official Pioneer, Modern or Historic fixtures, with Wizards stating that it’s deliberating over whether Legacy will follow suit.

Will you still be purchasing Magic: The Gathering‘s Kaldheim secret lair despite the above, though, or is this a dealbreaker? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!