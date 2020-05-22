Every Magic: The Gathering Double Masters Card Revealed So Far

Magic: The Gathering players patiently waiting for Wizards of the Coast to reprint some of the collectable card game’s rarer, more sought-after cards are in luck.

Announced yesterday, Double Masters is the latest in a long line of compilation sets due to arrive later this year, though this time with a twist. As the expansion’s name quite literally implies, each 15-card booster pack will be guaranteed to contain at minimum two rare and foil cards. As usual, both slots have a chance of being Mythic Rares, meaning those with ridiculous luck could well find themselves opening a single pack containing four when release rolls around.

Speaking of which, the day to mark on your calendar is August 7th, but if you can’t wait until then, Wizards says it plans to reveal more of the set’s contents in the run-up to launch. As per the company’s latest weekly live stream, however, we’ve already been treated to a sneak peek at some of the heavy hitters finally getting their long-awaited reprints.

See below for a preview and the full list (as of writing):

Mana Crypt

Doubling Season

Kaalia of the Vast

Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice

Blightsteel Colossus

No doubt a solid start, then, considering how much many of the above powerhouses currently go for on the secondary market, but there’s still a long way to go until we see everything Double Masters has to offer. Boasting 332 cards in total, there’s bound to be a few stinkers in there intended to dilute players’ chances of pulling something worthwhile, though as always, we’ll reserve final judgement until later in the summer.

In the meantime, be sure to let us know which criminally under printed cards you’d like to see get a new lease on life in Magic: The Gathering‘s next expansion in the usual place below!