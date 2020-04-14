Magic: The Gathering Arena Finally Adding Player Draft, But It’s Expensive

One of the most popular formats for Magic: The Gathering is finally making its way to Arena later this week.

Arriving alongside the CCG’s latest expansion, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, players will at long last be able to participate in drafts with other people rather than exclusively against AI-controlled opponents, though you might want to hold off from celebrating – the price of entry isn’t exactly modest. Divided into two variants – Premier and Traditional – the buy-in price, so to speak, for both will be 10,000 gold (in-game currency) or 1500 gems. With the closest denomination of the latter that one is able to buy individually currently 1600, however, you’ll essentially be paying approximately $10 for a single draft.

Potentially far cheaper than the tabletop equivalent, then, though it’ll largely be a case of individual skill (and a degree of drafting luck) that dictates if you come out the other end with a net gain in currency.

As for how each of the two modes differ and the potential rewards on offer, continue through the break below for specifics.

Traditional Draft

Entry Fee: 1500 Gems or 10,000 Gold

Event Record: Three matches (regardless of win/loss record)

Rewards:

3 Wins: 3000 Gems, 6 Packs

2 Wins: 1000 Gems, 4 Packs

0–1 Win: 1 Pack

Premier Draft

Entry Fee: 1500 Gems or 10,000 Gold

Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Rewards:

7 Wins: 2200 Gems and 6 Packs

6 Wins: 1800 Gems and 5 Packs

5 Wins: 1600 Gems and 4 Packs

4 Wins: 1400 Gems and 3 Packs

3 Wins: 1000 Gems and 2 Packs

2 Wins: 250 Gems and 2 Packs

1 Win: 100 Gems and 1 Pack

0 Wins: 50 Gems and 1 Pack

As you’d expect, hitting the highest tier of rewards will see your gem investment returned (and then some), with an additional quantity of packs thrown on top for good measure. Expecting to get consistent finishes in that bracket, however, will be unrealistic for the majority of players. To break even, you’ll need to get two and three wins in Traditional and Premier, respectively. A more achievable goal, certainly, and it’s worth noting, too, that as is the case with a paper draft, you get to keep all the cards chosen at the event’s end.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and player drafts will be available in Magic: The Gathering Arena from April 16th.