Magic: The Gathering Ikoria Lore Teaser Reveals New Cards

Wizards of the Coast may have been forced to push back the physical release of Magic: The Gathering‘s next Standard set, but it’s full steam ahead for digital versions of the popular card game.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is out next week for Magic Online and MTG Arena, bringing with it more than 100 cards to shake up the current metagame. Unlike the three other expansions included in this year’s four-part block – namely Zendikar and Theros – Ikoria is a wholly new addition to the Magic universe and, as longtime players would expect, is brimming with lore to uncover. Central to Ikoria‘s narrative is the strained relationship shared between humans and monsters that call the world home and the unrest that follows the emergence of a warrior with the power to end the conflict once and for all.

New Planeswalker Lukka has the unique ability to form bonds with Ikoria’s megafauna, a trait that most humans, particularly those living in the sanctuary of Drannith, distrust to the point of considering Lukka a threat. Fellow Planeswalker Vivien will take on the role of mentor to Lukka, training him in the art of communing with nature in the hopes of bringing some semblance of peace to Ikoria. As for the source of these tantalizing story snippets, you have the Vorthos Cast podcast to thank for that.

Nothing particularly crazy on the ever-increasing power level of new sets, then, though Go For Blood will undoubtedly find itself a welcome home in any red decks. Cycling has traditionally been an extremely powerful effect in Magic, especially for aggressive archetypes that often win or lose based on the quality of individual draws.

Magic: The Gathering – Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is out in paper format on May 15th.