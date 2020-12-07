Magic: The Gathering‘s next Standard expansion might not be scheduled to arrive for a few months as yet, but that hasn’t stopped numerous assets from leaking online ahead of launch.

For those not aware, the cold expanse of Kaldheim is first in Wizards of the Coasts’ intended stops for 2021, a plane that’s particularly noteworthy for being, until now at least, completely unexplored. Unlike Innistrad, Zendikar or Ravnica, little is known about this world beyond its inhospitable climate and natives, which are said to draw heavy inspiration from Norse mythology. Vikings, world trees and multiple references to Valhalla will no doubt be par for the course, then, and judging by today’s leaks, it looks as if Wizards has opted to go with a rather metal styling for Kaldheim‘s packaging.

As revealed over on MTG Finance (H/T, Reddit), art as seen on collector boosters features a distinctive font not dissimilar to that used in a recent Secret Lair drop promoted by Italian Gothic metal band Lacuna Coil. Check it out for yourself in the gallery below.

Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim Packaging And Commander Decks Leaked 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition to that, official product images for two accompanying Commander Decks, Elven Empire and Phantom Premonition, have emerged, in turn confirming last week’s rumors. Each preconstructed set consists of two color (black/green and blue/white respectively) cards and contain a foil legendary creature. Cost and abilities of both are as follows:

Ranar the Ever-Watchful Legendary Creature – Spirit Warrior Flying, vigilance

The first card you foretell each turn costs Snow to foretell.

Whenever you exile one or more cards from your hand, and/or permanents from the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying. Larhril, Blade of the Elves Legendary Creature – Elf Noble Menace

Whenever ~ deals combat damage to a player, create that many 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature tokens. Tap ten untapped elves you control: Each opponent loses 10 life and you gain 10 life.

That about wraps up all the latest developments for Magic: The Gathering – Kaldheim, though you can almost certainly expect more details to emerge in the new year as its February 5th release draws closer, so be sure to watch this space.