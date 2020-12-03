Magic: The Gathering Leak Reveals New Commander Decks For Kaldheim

The first Standard expansion of 2021 for Magic: The Gathering will be accompanied by two Commander decks, leaks have revealed. Spotted by user Littleorlock over on Reddit, product listings on an unknown distributor website confirm that the preconstructed decks will be available at retail for approximately $19.99 each.

As far as release windows ago, February 5th is specified as the date that fans should mark on their calendars, with stock supposedly scheduled to ship later this month in preparation for launch in the New Year. Confirmed several weeks back by Wizards of the Coast itself, Kaldheim is intended to kick off the next Standard cycle and will be followed in the summer and fall with Strixhaven: School of Mages and a return to the plane of Innistrad, respectively.

While that concludes everything we officially know about Kaldheim’s Commander merch, recent edits to the MTG Wiki appear to have revealed the names of both as Elven Empire and Phantom Premonition. No specific cards included in either are named on the page, though a general list of contents is present and can be seen below.

A 99-card deck

1 foil Commander

10 double-sided tokens

1 deck box

1 life wheel

In addition to the above, a collective six brand new cards (three for each deck) are said to be par for the course, four of which will be rare while the remaining two will be Mythic. As is standard for these types of product, the new arrivals will be restricted to Commander, Vintage and Legacy only, with reprints able to be used in any format where they’re already legal.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more details on Magic: The Gathering‘s next Commander drop, so stay tuned for further developments.