Magic: The Gathering Online Announces New Cube And Chaos Drafts

In their update article for May, Magic: The Gathering Online (MTGO) announced three new Draft formats for players looking to try something other than Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. A themed Chaos Draft and two Spotlight Cubes will be coming to Magic Online this month, and here’s the lowdown on these special Draft formats and what else to expect from MTGO over the next few weeks.

First off, players of Magic’s older digital platform will get to check out the new Gravecycling Chaos Draft from May 6th-13th. Drafters will open three booster packs from random Graveyard-themed sets. These include Ikoria, Theros: Beyond Death, Innistrad and Shadows Over Innistrad blocks, Khans of Tarkir block, Shards of Alara block, Time Spiral block, and Odyssey block.

The design team chose these sets because each of them feature heavy Graveyard and/or Cycling themes. Notably, they left Avacyn Restored out of rotation, likely because it’s considered one of the worst sets in history.

Next, Magic: the Gathering Online is partnering with CubeCon to bring two special Cubes to the client this month. From May 13th-20th, Gwen Dekker’s Dekkaru Cube will debut on MTGO, while John Terrill’s Cultic Cube will premier the week after that. The article says players will get a breakdown of the Cubes and the philosophy behind them in the coming weeks, too.

Magic: The Gathering Adding Godzilla Lands In Next Secret Lair Release 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Aside from these special Draft formats, MTGO also reminded us that War of the Spark flashback Drafts will come to the client from May 27th-June 3rd.

For competitive players, the article also presented the schedule for this month’s Magic: The Gathering Online Super Qualifiers. These competitions offer better prizes than normal events, including invites to the Series 2 Players Tour to both finalists. It also added that the Qualifiers now feature additional prize support to the tune of 100 Play Points for players finishing from 65th to 128th.