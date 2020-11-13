Magic: The Gathering Pros Compete For $250,000 In Year-End Online Championship

Magic: The Gathering fans who’ve been following the card game’s ongoing Online Championship over the last several months will finally get to see how it all comes to a head this weekend.

As necessitated by strict health guidelines put in place to combat COVID-19, Wizards of the Coast has shifted this year’s entire calendar of live events to an online format. Events and fixtures have seen a near-equal split between MTG Arena and Online, with the latter serving as the only applicable host for non-Standard (Historic excluded) playoffs. Arena, on the other hand, is looking to showcase newly-released expansion Zendikar Rising, from which several cards have already been banned due to their overpowered nature. Omnath, Locus of Creation, in particular, has been removed from almost every competitive format under the sun for essentially being too effective at its intended purpose – mana ramp.

Those mid-season balance adjustments have made for an infinitely more entertaining viewing experience, however, as competitors have constructed myriad different decks to accommodate the changes.

Online‘s Modern, Vintage and Pioneer are the primary focus of this weekend’s finals, with participants in with a chance to walk away with a large chunk of change depending on where they ultimately finish. The total prize pool of $250,000 is to be distributed as follows:

1st place – $50,000

2nd place – $30,000

3-4th place – $15,000

5-8th place – $10,000

9-16th place – $7,500

17-24th place – $5,000

As for where you can tune in to watch Magic: The Gathering‘s finest compete for the top spot, the entire event will be broadcast on Twitch starting today, November 13th, and runs all through the weekend, concluding on Sunday. Already picked your winner? Let us know who you’ll be rooting for in the comments below!