Magic: The Gathering Reportedly Getting Bob Ross Cards With Upcoming Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast is gearing up to release several Secret Lair bundles for one of the retail sector’s most important days of the year, it would seem. Cyber Monday, which is due to take place on November 30th, has become an increasingly common companion to traditional Black Friday sales in the US, with some companies eager to take advantage of the spike in commerce even going so far as to release limited time products for the occasion.

Magic: The Gathering players are certainly no strangers to these types of promotions, of course, but it would appear as if Wizards is pulling out all the stops for that aforementioned date by offering five individual Secret Lair collections all on the same day. According to Instagram user TheMTGFinanceGuy, one of these will contain lands for each of Magic‘s five colors (red, green, white, blue, black) adorned with art created by Bob Ross prior to his passing in 1995. While it remains to be seen if that rumor proves true, we do at least know that the cards in question already exist, just not in physical form.

You see, a set of these very same cards were added to MTG Arena as part of a recent update, and you can check them out for yourself via the gallery below.

As of writing, there appears to be no available method of obtaining the so-called Bob Ross lands in-game, leading many to the belief that all five will be available in Arena‘s digital storefront on Cyber Monday. That being the case, we’ll just have to wait until the aforementioned date rolls around, though in the meantime, it’s worth noting that one Nonbasic card featuring Ross’ handiwork, Evolving Wilds, can be crafted using existing Wildcards. Intentional or otherwise, we don’t know, but feel free to craft the cool piece for yourself when next logging into Magic: The Gathering Arena.