Magic: The Gathering Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Crossover Set Release Date

Wizards of the Coast has updated its 2020 roadmap for Magic: The Gathering with dates for when to expect the arrival of this year’s remaining expansions.

So far, only the Norse-inspired plane of Kaldheim has made its way to digital and physical storefronts and is due to be accompanied shortly after by Time Spiral Remastered. Originally released in 2006, the latter, a special set consisting of reprints, will be available in paper format only, contrary to last year’s similarly reimagined Amonkhet, which was designed specifically for MTG Arena. The multi-part Standard block continues in April with Strixhaven and will be followed later in the summer (July 16th) with Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

The last of these will mark Magic and D&D‘s first-ever meeting and will replace the former’s annual Core expansion. As for what you’ll find inside booster packs, Wizards is promising a suitably thematic and flavorful collection of cards and a “mechanically unique experience.”

As is now standard practice, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms will be available in several different varieties, including Draft, Set and Collector boxes. A jam-packed first six months, then, but the printing presses won’t stop there. Releasing in September and November respectively, Midnight Hunt and Crimson Vow both take place in the gloomy plane of Innistrad and will be split into two separate products due to the sheer number of cards being too much for a single one.

Circling back to the more immediate future, and Magic: The Gathering‘s next big launch, Strixhaven: School of Mages, arrives April 15th for Arena and April 23rd for tabletop. See here for all the previews revealed so far and, as usual, be sure to let us know in the usual place below which of the above you’re most looking forward to!