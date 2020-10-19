Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Extra Life 2020 Secret Lair Drop

Wizards of the Coast has just announced a new Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering and needless to say, fans aren’t impressed.

Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 is the first limited edition collection going up for sale following The Walking Dead‘s hugely controversial crossover with the CCG earlier this month, and while this particular product is being presented as a drive to help raise funds for charity, players can’t help but see the announcement as anything other than a thinly veiled attempt at fostering goodwill. Before we dive any deeper into the grievances being voiced over on social media, however, you can check out all four cards included in Extra Life 2020 down below.

Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 Contents

Teferi’s Protection (foil)

Amulet of Vigor (foil)

Collected Company (foil)

Consecrated Sphinx (foil)

As a charity fundraiser, Wizards says that half of the $60 asking price for each Secret Lair will go directly to Extra Life, benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital, with pre-orders available from November 6th until November 9th.

A welcome show of generosity it might come across as for some, then, but many fans over on Magic‘s subreddit have voiced criticisms over Wizards’ decision to directly profit off of each Secret Lair sold, rather than donate all the money made directly to charity. Others have even gone so far as to recommend their fellow players donate directly to Extra Life instead, denying the company the chance to claim tax breaks associated with charity work. Apart from all of this, though, many are simply irritated by the fact that this bundle is the second in such a short period of time that contains not just playable, but commonly sought-after cards for various formats.

Tell us, though, will you be picking up Magic: The Gathering‘s latest hot product, or have you sworn off direct purchases from Wizards? Let us know in the usual place below!