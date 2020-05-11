Magic: The Gathering Reveals Full Historic Anthology III Setlist

The next major update to Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s exclusive Historic mode is on the way, bringing with it scores of cards from sets new and old to help shake up the meta.

Continuing to uphold its promise of delivering so-called Historic Anthologies on a quarterly basis, the third of these arrives later this month and adds almost 30 cards. As with previous installments, cards introduced this way can either be crafted at a 1:1 ratio using Wildcards obtained from previous pack openings or purchased all at once via Arena’s in-game store with premium currency (gems). That’s the hows and whens covered, then, but what about the cards themselves? Well, Wizards of the Coast finally revealed all 27 over the weekend, and you can check them out via the gallery and/or full checklist below.

Honden of Cleansing Fire

Momentary Blink

Tempered Steel

Timely Reinforcements

Body Double

Honden of Seeing Winds

Silent Departure

Swan Song

Chainer’s Edict

Gempalm Polluter

Honden of Night’s Reach

Phyrexian Obliterator

Unburial Rites

Devil’s Play

Gempalm Incinerator

Honden of Infinite Rage

Tectonic Reformation

Enchantress’s Presence

Honden of Life’s Web

Krosan Tusker

Roar of the Wurm

Mirari’s Wake

Akroma’s Memorial

Ratchet Bomb

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger

Ancient Ziggurat

Maze’s End

Fans have known about the inclusion of Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger and Phyrexian Obliterator for some time thanks to prior previews, of course, but they’re certainly not the only heavy hitters worth getting excited about. Powerhouse cards such as Legendary Artifact Akroma’s Memorial and rare land Ancient Ziggurat will undoubtedly spawn new deck archetypes based on their own strengths alone. When combined with cards from every expansion so far released for MTG Arena? The possibilities are certainly near-endless and absolutely outright terrifying to play against.

Historic Anthology III is out May 21st for Magic: The Gathering Arena.