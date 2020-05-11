Magic: The Gathering Reveals Full Historic Anthology III Setlist
The next major update to Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s exclusive Historic mode is on the way, bringing with it scores of cards from sets new and old to help shake up the meta.
Continuing to uphold its promise of delivering so-called Historic Anthologies on a quarterly basis, the third of these arrives later this month and adds almost 30 cards. As with previous installments, cards introduced this way can either be crafted at a 1:1 ratio using Wildcards obtained from previous pack openings or purchased all at once via Arena’s in-game store with premium currency (gems). That’s the hows and whens covered, then, but what about the cards themselves? Well, Wizards of the Coast finally revealed all 27 over the weekend, and you can check them out via the gallery and/or full checklist below.
- Honden of Cleansing Fire
- Momentary Blink
- Tempered Steel
- Timely Reinforcements
- Body Double
- Honden of Seeing Winds
- Silent Departure
- Swan Song
- Chainer’s Edict
- Gempalm Polluter
- Honden of Night’s Reach
- Phyrexian Obliterator
- Unburial Rites
- Devil’s Play
- Gempalm Incinerator
- Honden of Infinite Rage
- Tectonic Reformation
- Enchantress’s Presence
- Honden of Life’s Web
- Krosan Tusker
- Roar of the Wurm
- Mirari’s Wake
- Akroma’s Memorial
- Ratchet Bomb
- Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger
- Ancient Ziggurat
- Maze’s End
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Fans have known about the inclusion of Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger and Phyrexian Obliterator for some time thanks to prior previews, of course, but they’re certainly not the only heavy hitters worth getting excited about. Powerhouse cards such as Legendary Artifact Akroma’s Memorial and rare land Ancient Ziggurat will undoubtedly spawn new deck archetypes based on their own strengths alone. When combined with cards from every expansion so far released for MTG Arena? The possibilities are certainly near-endless and absolutely outright terrifying to play against.
Historic Anthology III is out May 21st for Magic: The Gathering Arena.
Comments