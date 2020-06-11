Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Garruk Planeswalker For Core 2021

The ever-rising power level of Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming new set just got a considerable boost with the latest card reveal.

Mid-year expansion, Core 2021, is due to start rolling out later this month for Arena (tabletop to follow a week later), bringing with it not only a number of unprecedented new tools for certain color archetypes but familiar faces aplenty. As the poster child for this particular injection of new cards, you’ll no doubt have already gotten a good look at Teferi’s new printing, though he’s far from the only ancient Planeswalker getting some much-needed TLC. Liliana, Chandra and Basri have already been revealed for black, red and white decks respectively, with only green left to be unveiled.

Giving Vivien some much-needed rest following her escapades in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, the honor of representing nature this time around goes to Garruk. You can check out his latest iteration, as well as the accompanying Herald of Garruk creature spell, via the gallery below.

English translations for both cards are as follows:

Garruk, Unchained

+1: Up to 1 target creature gains +3/+3 and Trample until end of turn -2: Create a 3/3 Beast Creature Token. Then if an opponent controls more creatures than you, put a Loyalty Counter on Garruk, unchained -7: You get an emblem with: “At the beginning of your end step, you may search your library for a creature card and put it on the battlefield, then shuffle your library.”

Herald of Garruk

Hexproof from Black Whenever Herald of Garruk deals combat damage to a player or planeswalker, look at the same amount of cards from the top of your library, you may reveal a creature or Garruk planeswalker card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Both cards are sure to be excellent inclusions for creature-heavy decks, then, though this version of Garruk is certainly on the lower end of the power level spectrum compared with last year’s Throne of Eldraine. As any long-time Magic: The Gathering player will know, however, looks can be deceptive – the viability of no card should be dismissed at first sight. As always, be sure to let us know what you think of today’s reveals via the comments below!