Magic: The Gathering Reveals July’s Banned And Restricted Card List

Wizards of the Coast has delivered on its promise of a revised Banned & Restricted list for Magic: The Gathering and, by the looks of it, many players tired of facing the same handful of decks are going to be over the moon with what the developer has to share.

This time around, its Arena-exclusive mode Historic that’s received the biggest changes, with five problem cards having either been banned or suspended from play. And yes, you’ll be glad to hear that Nexus of Fate, the almost universally hated blue-color spell that lets players take an additional turn, has finally been outlawed.

Continue through the break below for every card added to Historic’s growing pool of exclusions.

Historic

Agent of Treachery is banned (from suspended).

Winota, Joiner of Forces is banned (from suspended).

Fires of Invention is banned (from suspended).

Nexus of Fate is banned.

Burning-Tree Emissary is suspended.

Next up is the relatively new Pioneer tabletop format, which has received just one amendment in Oath of Nisa.

Pioneer

Oath of Nissa is unbanned.

Modern’s powerful artefact Arcum’s Astrolabe has also been banished.

Modern

Arcum’s Astrolabe is banned.

Last but not least is the Common and Uncommon-only Pauper ruleset, which loses two cards.

Pauper

Expedition Map is banned.

Mystic Sanctuary is banned.

All of the above changes are effective immediately in tabletop and Magic: The Gathering Online, with Arena due to follow suit later this week.

As for Standard, while Wizards acknowledges the current power level of ramp decks thanks to the likes of Growth Spiral, it believes no action is necessary at this time as the metagame is still changing. Delighted with today’s changes, or are they too heavy-handed? Let us know in the usual place below!