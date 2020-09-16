Magic: The Gathering Reveals Kaladesh Remastered For Arena

Despite laying out its plans for the next 12 months of Magic: The Gathering set releases, Wizards of the Coast is clearly still a long way from done with 2020.

As revealed by the company in its latest State of the Game post earlier today, in fact, Zendikar Rising and Commander Legends aren’t the only two expansions still on the cards (pun intended) before the New Year comes knocking. As has become increasingly common over the last several months, however, this particular update will be exclusive to Arena and, what’s more, will bring back yet another set from years gone by.

Beginning with Amonkhet Remastered earlier this year, the collectible card game’s digital counterpart is now set to receive several rejigged versions of older tabletop releases as part of Arena‘s relatively new Historic format – a unique spin on Pioneer that allows the use of every card, independent of its legality in Standard. Next in line to join that aforementioned blast from the past, then, is Kaladesh Remastered, the home plane of renowned Planeswalker Chandra Nalaar.

The 2016 block, which also included Aether Revolt, is largely considered by longtime fans to be one of Magic‘s less-popular sets, not dissimilar to Amonkhet. It would seem, then, that one of the developer’s primary aims with these remasters is to give them a second chance, so to speak. As for the reason why Kaladesh is coming so soon after the release of its predecessor, Wizards believes it now has a handle on Historic’s power level, following the release of Jumpstart and the recent Mythic Invitational, and essentially wants to fast-track Kaladesh and Aether Revolt‘s introduction to Arena.

As for a release date, no concrete window has been provided so far, though fans can expect Magic: The Gathering‘s surprise addition to arrive before the end of the year.