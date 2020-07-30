Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Mythic Rare Cards For Double Masters

Wizards of the Coast has revealed another batch of new cards for Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming Double Masters set and this time, it’s with an emphasis on the most powerful cards of all, Mythics.

That’s not a concrete rule, of course, but generally speaking, the rarity of such cards demands that they usually have a defining effect intended to be a finisher or at the very least, game-swinging. Given the frequency at which Magic‘s metagame ebbs and flows between one or two dominant decks to another, it’s always worth holding off on making any snap judgments on newly-revealed or reprinted cards this early on, though it certainly seems as if Double Masters, in general, will have an incredibly high power level.

The gallery below showcases all three of the Mythics previewed yesterday, in addition to three standard rares. Check them out:

Interestingly, Sword of Body and Mind marks the first instance of a Mythic artifact weapon being printed since last year’s Modern Horizons, with this one, in particular, likely to be a powerful tool for aggro decks, given its immunity to blue and green. Should a creature equipped with the blade manage to do direct damage to an opponent, they’ll be forced to mill a whopping 10 cards. Likewise, Karrthus, Tyrant of Jund will undoubtedly cause a spike in dragon-oriented decks, though you’ll need to be playing a tri-colour deck in order make it a reliable pick.

That’s just our take, of course. As always, be sure to let us know what you make of the latest reveals above and which you’ll be hoping to pull from packs when Double Masters launches for tabletop Magic: The Gathering and Online next month, August 7th.