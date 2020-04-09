Wizards of the Coast has confirmed the return of a popular character in its latest card preview for Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming new set. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths‘ central story revolves around the emergence of a new Planeswalker on the newly-discovered plane of the same name, but unlike his peers, Lukka has yet to learn what it means to be one of the most powerful beings in the known multiverse.

Lukka requires a mentor in order to master his ability to commune with monsters, a role which the Queen of Ghosts herself, Vivien Reid, is more than happy to fill. Up until now, the aforementioned pair were the only of their kind to be confirmed for the upcoming set, though we now have confirmation of a third, thanks to today’s reveal. Narset, the one and only former khan of Tarkir returns for Lair of Behemoths.

Check out her new card below, courtesy of Star City Games:

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Planeswalker For Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having grown up in a world populated with dragons, Narset knows more than a thing or two about dealing with unwieldy wildlife, so it should come as little surprise that Wizards has chosen to bring back the martial arts whiz, given the context. As for the card itself, well, what is there to say? It’s obviously a powerhouse that’ll undoubtedly fit right into three-color decks, not least for its combo potential.

One immediately obvious build-around is to load up your deck with a bunch of cheap spells and unleash them all after activating Narset’s final ability. Assuming your opponent isn’t playing a pure white deck stacked with healing, such a strategy could well prove to be an effective win condition.

Got your own ideas on how best to put Magic: The Gathering‘s newest Planeswalker to good use? Let us know in the comments below!