New Magic: The Gathering Set Includes Sharknado Inspired Card

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, an upcoming Godzilla-themed card set of the popular American trading card game Magic: The Gathering will also include a card inspired by the so-bad-it’s-good 2013 environmental disaster movie Sharknado.

The card, called “Shark Typhoon,” features several different species of shark caught up in a raging storm, making for an image that’s instantly recognizable to fans of the infamous source material.

Telling the unapologetically bonkers tale of a group of friends who try to save their home town of Santa Monica from a fusion between one of the world’s most devastating environmental hazards and nature’s most ferocious killers, Sharknado quickly grew into a cult classic after its 2013 release. A number of sequels – including Sharknado Two: The Second One, Sharknado Three: Oh Hell No! and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens spawned in its wake, with no end yet in sight.

Aside from its iconic design, the card also comes with a few interesting powers, including the ability to create an X/X blue Shark creature whenever you cast a noncreature spell, and that’s no small feat considering the Ikoria set will also include two other shark cards, “Pouncing Shoreshark” and “Voracious Greatshark,” neither of which are inspired by an outside intellectual property.

The Ikoria set made the news earlier this week regarding another one of its cards, “Godzilla, Death Corona,” which the game’s publisher, Wizards of the Coast, removed from print due to obvious connotations with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately for us, “Shark Typhoon” is here to stay.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths will be released officially on May 15th. However, the set will also become available on the Magic: The Gathering Arena video game starting April 16th.