‘Magic: the Gathering’ legend Sheldon Menery passes away after seven year battle with throat cancer

He was the architect of the 'Commander' format allowing for six or more players at once.

Sheldon Menery, one of the most pivotal and transformative members of the Magic: The Gathering community, passed away after a protracted battle with cancer. Menery was the person behind the game’s “Commander” setup, as well as a level 5 competitive judge. His wife shared the tragic news.

Menery battled the disease for 7 years and he “passed away peacefully” in his sleep. “We will all grieve art his leaving,” his wife said, “but we can be relieved his suffering is over.”

The official Magic: The Gathering organization also shared its condolences for someone it called A “Magic Great.”

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Sheldon Menery,” the announcement said.

Menery was one of the first people to help shape Magic’s judge program, and he served as a level 5 competitive judge until he retired in 2011. His greatest contribution, however, may be the creation and development of the Commander format, one of the most popular competition formats in the game.

Known as the “Godfather of Commander,” Menery was both proud and surprised by the popularity of the format.

“To see something that you created and shepherded and nurtured become wildly popular and beloved by so many people, it’s a pretty humbling moment,” he said.

He stood out among his colleagues with his boundless passion for the game. “How cool is it that I get to help a lot of people have some enjoyment in this life?” he said in an interview with podcaster Mark Rosewater.

“[His] legacy will live on through countless players,” the Magic organization said. Condolences poured in for Menery online.

A lot of people credit him with getting them into the game.

He seemed like a kind soul.

He was a mentor to many as well.

It's impossible to overstate the size of the impact Sheldon Menery has made in my life. My social life, my career — everything.



A lot of people pointed to his immense legacy.

There are not too many people in the greater sphere of Magic that have had more of a tangible, lasting impact on the game itself than Sheldon Menery.



RIP Sheldon Menery. The Godfather of Commander and an amazing guy on top. Classy, smart, and filled with good ideas, we lost a real one today.



If you have a commander deck sitting around, consider taking it out today.

With everything happening I think it would be pretty great if we honored Sheldon today by playing some commander.



Menery Magic Day – 9/8



If you haven’t played in a while, dust off the old commander deck and play. Anywhere, LGS, discord, spelltable, kitchen.



Not many people can say they truly transformed a game, but Menery was one of those people. RIP.