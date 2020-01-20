Spider-Man 2 PS5 Leak Reveals New Villains And Story Details

As one of the PlayStation 4’s most lucrative exclusives alongside the likes of God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man is largely expected to receive a sequel on PlayStation 5.

An independent studio prior to the original game’s release, Sony has since acquired Insomniac Games as an internal first-party developer, a move that has Spider-Man 2 written all over it. It’s worth noting, of course, that such a project remains far from official at this point in time, but with both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen hardware due out this year, the former is expected to reveal a number of highly-requested sequels alongside its sleek new console, the hope being that one is none other than the return of Marvel’s web-slinging superhero.

And according to a recent leak on Reddit, it seems development of the follow-up is much further along than many would have perhaps dared hope. The post in question, authored by user v17447377, provides a ton of details surrounding returning characters, new villains and story details, the majority of which you can find summarized below.

Venom, Green Goblin, Carnage, Mysterio, Lizard and more are said to be making an appearance.

Cloning will play an important role in the narrative and likely be tied to Oscorp.

Manhattan returns as the primary open-world location, though with vastly expanded iterations of boroughs such as Queens and Brooklyn.

Miles Morales will once again be playable, though primary focus will once again be on Peter Parker.

Diablo-type dungeons mechanic to randomize crimes around the city.

Targeted release date of Holiday 2021 with an official reveal slated for later this year.

It all sounds incredibly believable, but we should stress that everything up to this point is absolutely unconfirmed. v17447377 states that what they’ve so far learned comes directly from a source close to Insomniac, and while we’d love nothing more than to take the mystery individual’s word for it, nothing is set in stone until Sony or Insomniac says otherwise.

With any luck, we’ll catch our first glimpse of Spider-Man 2 during reveal season in the summer. Watch this space.