The story of two social misfits and how one game brought them together again.

Gaming can bring us together like nothing else can, and the utterly heartbreaking story of these two brothers who recently bonded over Baldur’s Gate 3, before one of them passed away due to heart failure, not only embodies what makes the shared experience so special but also why we keep going back to it.

Right now, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sensation in every definition of the word, so it’s no wonder that everyone is pouring hours and hours into this new expansive isometric RPG by Larian. Plyers approach the fictional world with the hope of living their own unique adventure, but some of these adventures bleed into the real world in incredibly emotional, humane ways.

One user recently took to Reddit to pay tribute to his deceased brother, saying that the two spent their last months together playing different games, with Baldur’s Gate 3 marking their final adventure.

As you would expect, the community is out in full force in commiseration. The post itself reads like the ultimate eulogy, describing what the OP’s little brother went through in life, and how he managed to get his life back together after devastating bouts of alcohol abuse. After months of sobriety, he died of a heart condition — unrelated to his past problems — while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

Gaming was apparently something the two bonded over ever since childhood, and to them, Baldur’s Gate 3 captured that perfect sense of adventure and wonder they felt when playing Sierra’s games as children.

“My brother and I were social misfits, with big hearts, who found a home in the works of art that are video games,” the thread reads. “I am proud of the brilliant man he was and will miss him every day. I’m devastated, but I’m trying to focus on the good times we shared, like when he recently took my son to the beach, their smiles were both as wide as the horizon, and everything was possible.”

