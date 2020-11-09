The Mandalorian Could Be Getting An Xbox Exclusive Game

While the jury’s still out on what it is, exactly, that Microsoft is teasing in relation to The Mandalorian, something very big indeed appears to be on the horizon for Xbox owners. For those not aware, the software giant published a cryptic tweet over on Twitter yesterday which reads: “All we’re gonna say is that we’re not posting The Mandalorian and The Child [Baby Yoda] for no reason,” accompanied by an image of the pair seemingly taken from season 2 episode “The Passenger.”

Whether the scene in question has any relevance isn’t immediately clear, though the channel through which the surprise was shared certainly is. Specifically, the company has opted to use a standalone Xbox Game Pass profile to mention Jon Favreau’s acclaimed addition to the Star Wars franchise, heavily implying that the upcoming announcement will involve the subscription service in some form or fashion.

All we're gonna say is that we're not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason pic.twitter.com/LK5iDuzDcn — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 8, 2020

Ultimately, there are two possible outcomes here. Either an Xbox Series X exclusive title based on the episodic show is in the works, or the live-action series is headed directly to the Xbox alongside Disney Plus. While it’s far too early to rule either eventuality out, the latter, at this point in time, at least, is more likely, especially when one takes into account recent events. Other than proactively purchasing various developers such as Bethesda in an attempt to reinforce its first-party division, Microsoft has spent the last several months hashing out deals with others in order to bring their digital content platforms to Xbox.

EA Play, for example, is now available as part of Game Pass at no additional cost and Disney’s streaming service could be next to follow. If true, the partnership would be a massive boost for Xbox owners as well as The Mandalorian, which would gain even more viewership and exposure. Whatever happens, we’ll be sure to let you know as and when the news breaks, so stay tuned.