‘Mario Strikers Battle League’ coming to Nintendo Switch

Soccer is unambiguously a contact sport in Nintendo’s brutal interpretation of the game with Mario Strikers Battle League.

Announced today during Nintendo Direct’s first presentation of the year, the brand new Switch game in the franchise that has existed since the GameCube era is bringing a lot more to mess around with on the field.

Players will now be able to rough-and-tumble with opponents, use special items, and conjure the Final Smash-like Hyper Strike — a devastating move to hurdle the ball past the goalie.

In addition, the game will be able to sport up to eight players, four on each team, on a single console, on top of online play. The online mode will feature a ‘Club Mode’ where you can team up with friends in massive tournaments.

Mario Strikers Battle League comes to Nintendo Switch on June 10 and is available on pre-order now.

This is a developing story.