War has arrived on the shores of Apollo Island, and it’s every Fortnite‘s players’ mission to ensure the world doesn’t go to hell in a handbasket for a second time. Supervillain Galactus appears to have taken a keen interest in the daily goings-on of the battle royale and, as he does best, intends to devour the planet as a tasty snack. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, however, aren’t about to lie down and accept defeat and will do everything they can to ensure the so-called Nexus War comes to a close in the good guys’ favor.

Excluding Apple’s iOS and Mac platforms, Chapter 2 Season 4 is now live across all remaining platforms and, if the synopsis above hasn’t already given it away, the theme this time around is Marvel. The cosmetics up for grabs on the renewed Battle Pass are themed after characters from all corners of the comic book giant’s multiple universes, including, but by no means limited to, the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The full list of currently available skins is as follows:

Thor

Storm

Iron Man

Mystique

Doctor Doom

She-Hulk

Wolverine

Groot

Every Marvel Skin Revealed For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

By completing special quests for each of the above characters, players can additionally unlock a special ‘Awakening’ emote that reveals the “hero or villain within,” as well as brandish unique powers and weapons such as Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer’s board. More of these will arrive throughout Season 4, according to Epic, so if your favourite Marvel icon has yet to show up, there’s every chance the developer could simply be saving him or her for a later date.

Until then, though, be sure to let us know which of the currently available skins you’re most looking forward to getting your hands on in Fortnite via the comments below!