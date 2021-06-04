New Marvel Strategy Game Rumored To Be In The Works At XCOM Creator Firaxis

It seems as if the world of comic books is going to become a major component of the video game industry throughout 2021 and beyond. Following the news earlier today that Dark Horse has thrown its hat into the proverbial ring with the intention of bringing popular IPs such as Hellboy and Umbrella Academy to consoles and PC in the future, it would appear that others, too, intend to ramp up their representation in the medium.

While last year’s first crack at delivering an interactive experience featuring some of the world’s most iconic superheroes hasn’t captured the level of attention or critical acclaim perhaps hoped, Marvel’s Avengers apparently hasn’t deterred the company from moving forward with other initiatives. According to a thread posted by swine_flu_greg over on Reddit, 2K subsidiary Firaxis Games is currently working on a strategy-based title set in the Marvel universe.

While the whistleblower warns that all of this information should be taken with the “hugest grain of salt”, they believe their source to be reliable to the extent that everything they’ve been told is essentially coming directly from the publisher itself. In this instance, Firaxis’ first project following its latest entry in the acclaimed XCOM series is supposedly codenamed CODA and is a turn-based action game. Unsurprisingly, their source describes it as “XCOM with Marvel heroes”, and even states that several famous actors have been contracted to provide voiceover work.

Whether this indicates that the title, unlike Marvel‘s Avengers, will be part of the MCU and therefore feature the likes of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., among others, as Captain America and Iron Man respectively isn’t clear, but certainly seems to be what the leak is suggesting. Either way, if we’re to assume that all of the above is 100% accurate, it’s highly likely that an official announcement could drop during this year’s E3, so watch this space!