First Look At Captain Marvel In Marvel’s Avengers Possibly Revealed

Last week’s PS5 promotional event featured footage of many games, but Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers wasn’t among them. The title was absent from the conference for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s a PS4, not a PS5 game and it’s also not a PlayStation exclusive, but will be released on a number of consoles.

So, while Square Enix didn’t treat us with formal updates through Sony’s distribution channel, the developer may have still slipped some exciting reveals through the back door. For one, they released two digital Zoom backgrounds with which fans can entertain themselves while video-chatting their friends during the pandemic.

Both backgrounds depict the bedroom of an Avengers fangirl and were clearly rendered by the same engine that powers the main game. As such, followers of the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account have treated these images not as lackluster marketing stunts, but puzzles that contain hints about the finished game.

The bedroom features items you’d expect from a fangirl, including tons of comic book posters of her favorite heroes. A few of these, though, are drawn in a vastly different art style, one that doesn’t reflect the look of comics as much as that of Square Enix’s game itself. Two of them feature heroes who already made appearances in the game’s teaser trailer – Thor and Iron Man – and the way they appear on these prints closely resembles the way they do in that trailer.

The third and last of these posters, on the other hand, depicts a heroine who hasn’t yet been included in gameplay footage: Captain Marvel. Because of the similar art styles, some fans believe that Square Enix has teased what the hero will look like when she shows up.

After all, we already know that Captain Marvel is in the game and might even be fully playable. Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos previously teased: “Well put it to you this way, Kamala can’t be a fan of someone who didn’t exist.” Color us intrigued.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Captain Marvel in Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know in the comments section below.