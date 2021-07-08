Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Hyped For The New Black Widow Skin

With tomorrow marking the date in which comic book fans will finally get the chance to see the frequently delayed Black Widow movie, Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has taken the opportunity to celebrate its long-awaited release with some stylish crossover content. First announced earlier this week, a new, all-white jumpsuit based on that worn by Scarlett Johansson in the standalone superhero flick is now available in-game, though not everyone is happy with the end result.

Similar to an outfit released for the character earlier this year – itself themed after Natasha Romanoff’s usual black get-up – many have taken issue with the discrepancy in hair between video game and live-action. Generally speaking, however, reception to the cosmetic item has been mostly positive. Check out some early reactions on social media for yourselves below.

I saved coins to buy the snow suit because I knew it was coming. https://t.co/3pceLWplwx — ✨Red Guardian ⴵf Infinity💫@ #BlackWidow July 8th (@TheArachnerd) July 7, 2021

YESSSSSS I NEED IT!!!! https://t.co/3EPEbmN7Lq — Deion Cooke (@DeionCooke) July 7, 2021

The movie was hype so I'm definitely getting this! 🤩🤩 https://t.co/QLkxHKi1OG — SomeRandomAvengersPlayer (@AvengersSome) July 7, 2021

YES! Glad I didn't get the Endgame one and waited. This looks like the one I'll be getting 👌 https://t.co/pOZOgDEacM — Rocky (@CanaryGrimes) July 7, 2021

catch me logging on just for this https://t.co/zsvd65U2v4 — jess ☾ | nat romanoff day ! (@featherstcnes) July 7, 2021

Marvel's Avengers Adds Skin For Black Widow From The New Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Another premium costume for Marvel’s Avengers‘ resident spy and assassin is all well and good, then, though other members of the team, such as Thor, continue to be snubbed. The prince of Asgard has yet to receive any such wardrobe addition, leaving fans of the hammer-wielding deity unable to dress up to match his MCU incarnation. The reasons for this being omitted aren’t immediately clear, though it could be a result of Crystal wishing to withhold the content until Thor: Love and Thunder‘s release next year.

As for Black Widow, the Phase 4 film, which had originally been intended to arrive prior to Disney Plus show WandaVision, releases tomorrow, July 9th. Those who can’t or don’t want to make the trip to theaters can watch the movie from the comfort of their own home via the House of Mouse’s aforementioned streaming platform.