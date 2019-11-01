New Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Reveals Why The Avengers Have Disbanded

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, isn’t set to release until next year, but every convention or trade show appearance for it seems to be an opportunity for the folks behind the title to drop just a little more information about what we can expect.

And now that Paris Games Week is here, even more details about the story are coming to light, including exactly why the Avengers have disbanded in the game. While it’s been known that the team disband in the wake of the A-Day prologue, and some thought it was because of Captain America’s death during the event, a new trailer adds further insight into exactly what happened and how it went down.

What caused the group to go from celebrated heroes on a team working together to just a bunch of ordinary people, you ask? Well, it’s pretty simple, really. See for yourself down below:

As you can see in the trailer above, after being blamed for a disastrous explosion that leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers are forced to disband due to public backlash and the government pressure. Now, it’s up to Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) to reassemble the team against a coming threat.

So, there you have it, folks. Not exactly surprising, or anything out of the ordinary, but at least we now know exactly why the group goes their separate ways. It also seems to tie into the greater conspiracy at the heart of the game to sideline superheroes, and we can probably expect to learn more about that in the coming months leading up to Marvel’s Avengers‘s release in May 2020. Stay tuned.