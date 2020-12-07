Watch: Marvel’s Avengers Glitch Lets Captain America Wield Mjolnir

Marvel’s Avengers might not be experiencing the huge success that Square Enix had hoped for, but the live service title has managed to retain a core player base of dedicated fans, at the very least. As outlined by the publisher recently, a reported $60 million loss recorded as a result of the game’s underperformance is intended to be recouped via multiple post-launch updates aimed at not only bringing lapsed players back into the fold, but enticing first-timers to check it out, too.

The first of these major content drops, which adds Kate Bishop (AKA Hawkeye), is scheduled to land tomorrow, December 8th, for consoles and PC, and includes a new story Operation to boot. As promised prior to launch back in the summer, all of this will be available for free, with monetization coming in the form of a dedicated Hero Challenge Card (i.e. Battle Pass) for Bishop and standalone cosmetics purchasable with premium currency.

Thanks to the discovery of a recent glitch, however, many now believe something bigger is in the works behind the scenes. We’ll let the footage, shared over on Reddit, speak for itself, and you can check it out here.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – that’s Captain America wielding Mjolnir. While it’s not immediately clear, as of writing, how the user managed to pick up Thor’s legendary hammer as Cap, others have since come forward to corroborate the bizarre occurrence. For instance, Twitter user TooReal spotted the same bug in a recent public multiplayer lobby, as you can see below.

Cap with mjolnir part 2 pic.twitter.com/rKN74LRaub — TooReal (@Osas20899492) December 6, 2020

While this is likely the result of a coding snafu, some fans believe the event (Cap famously wielded Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame) is too coincidental and that the above is an early form of additional skill trees for existing heroes. In the absence of a statement from Crystal Dynamics, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for further developments, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of today’s unexpected Marvel’s Avengers news down below!