Marvel’s Avengers Leak Seemingly Confirms Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character

Now that Marvel’s Avengers has surpassed the one month mark of active service, fans of the action adventure title who have already devoured every last ounce of content available in the base game are starting to wonder when Crystal Dynamics intends to release its first major post-launch update.

For what it’s worth, the developer hasn’t been at all shy when it comes to sharing some of its future plans, though while we know that new characters, missions and areas will be available free of charge when they do arrive, it remains to be seen when that’ll be. As far as roster additions are concerned, resident sharpshooter Hawkeye will be first in line to join the fight against AIM and its private army, but who will follow?

Data miners have already uncovered references to the likes of Ant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Winter Soldier, Vision and several others and there is, of course, the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man coming at some point in the New Year as well, but those names will hardly be of any surprise. One which undoubtedly will, however, is Jemma Simmons.

For those not familiar with the moniker, it belongs to a character of the same name first introduced in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. played by actress Elizabeth Henstridge. Interestingly, the TV series, which concluded its seven season run back in August, predominantly featured characters created specifically for the MCU, with Simmons included. It’s worth noting, however, that she has appeared in comics intermittently since 2015, so it’s definitely feasible for her to show up in Crystal’s standalone universe.

As for the intel itself, prolific Marvel’s Avengers leaker Miller notes that a voice recording for the character recently appeared over on Vocaroo (link below), though notes that the individual heard in the clip is likely from a stand-in rather than the real deal, so to speak. As always, we’d caution against taking this as definitive proof of Simmons showing up in Marvel’s Avengers, but it’s reassuring to see, at the very least, that characters from all corners of the franchise are being considered for inclusion in the future.