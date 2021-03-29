Marvel’s Avengers Might Be Adding Ultron In Future Update

A mega popular comic book villain could soon be making their debut in Marvel’s Avengers. The term ‘soon’ is used incredibly loosely here, of course, as we sadly have no knowledge of Crystal Dynamics’ internal intentions, but it would certainly appear as though Twitter user Miller has some insight into exactly that, judging by their latest round of revelations.

The reputable leaker states that, based on progress they’ve observed recently, the developer currently has post-launch plans involving two major Marvel supervillains. One of these is the sound-manipulating Klaw (portrayed in the MCU by Andy Serkis), with the other being Ultron. The latter, an incredibly powerful and malevolent AI inadvertently created by Tony Stark, will be known by many thanks to actor James Spader’s performance in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, but suffice it to say, the robot will likely be markedly different if he does indeed show up in Square Enix’s live service title.

Marvel's Avengers Gallery 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As always, it’s worth noting that the above may be information based on scrapped or unused content, which Marvel’s Avengers notably has ample amounts of. Files and assets for War Machine, Red Hulk and Loki have all seemingly led to dead ends since their discovery several months ago, for instance, with Kate Bishop and Hawkeye ultimately becoming the first DLC additions.

We’re strictly talking about villains here, however, and with the primary threat of A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K. largely dealt with in the base campaign, there absolutely needs to be another big bad requiring the superhero side to pool their powers against. Who – or what – that could be is anyone’s guess, but as it stands, Ultron is definitely a contender. Would you be happy to see the rogue AI make its debut in Marvel’s Avengers, though, or do you prefer to have another antagonist take its place? Let us know in the usual place below!