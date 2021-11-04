Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed Until Second Half Of 2022

Today has brought bad news for fans of the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns game originally scheduled for Spring 2022 as Firaxis Games today announced that the game’s release has been delayed.

In a statement, the games creative director Jake Solomon along with Senior Franchise Producer Garth DeAngelis shared the news and didn’t provide a new release date for the game instead simply the second half of 2022.

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022. We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel.” via Firaxis Games

The pair claim that the extra time will be used wisely to add more story, cinematics, and polish to the game which is “essential in helping us make out vision a reality”.

The XCOM style Marvel game was first announced at Gamescom 2021 back in August and will bring a roster of heroes to the forefront who aren’t particularly represented in popular Marvel games along with the usual Xmen and Avengers team members.

Even with its delay, the game is still set to release sometime in the last half of 2022 and will be available for gamers on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox.