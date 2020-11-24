Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Post-Credits Scene Teases The Sequel’s Villains

This year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales might be more iteration rather than innovation, but as a pseudo-sequel, it ticks all the right boxes. Exploration and combat – the latter of which features a handful of different options thanks to the unique abilities Miles has access to compared with his mentor – will provoke an almost tangible feeling of déjà vu in anyone who spent time with Insomniac’s 2018 original, then, though as far as story is concerned, Miles Morales features a standalone narrative not just significant to its lead on a personal level, but also one that serves to further the series’ continuity.

Able to spend some time winding down after the Tinkerer’s defeat, Miles rendezvous with Parker above the streets of Harlem to discuss his newfound second life as a vigilante. Compelled to answer the call for help from a citizen in need shortly after their reunion, the screen cuts to black and credits begin to roll. It’s here that a brief scene setting up for Spider-Man 2 is hidden away, but what does it all mean?

Two individuals can be seen during the post-credits sequence: Norman Osborn and Curt Connors. As fans of the franchise will know, both names are significant, namely because they belong to characters who ultimately become some of Spidey’s most fearsome enemies – Green Goblin and Lizard. The pair is seen through the perspective of Norman’s son, Harry, who’s been suspended in a vat filled with unknown liquid in order to treat his terminal illness.

Demanding that his only heir to the Oscorp empire be set free, Connors complies, ending the dialogue and paving the way for Spider-Man 2. It’s likely, then, that both Green Goblin and Lizard will serve as major antagonists in Parker’s future adventures, but what of Harry? Will he eventually follow in his father’s footsteps and adopt the Hobgoblin mantle, or will that be saved for an inevitable third game? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!