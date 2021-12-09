An article shared on social media today is raising strong opinions from gamers within the social media realm.

The New York Times shared an article about getting married in the metaverse, and those in the online realm aren’t quite sure what to make of it. Sure, the sentiment is a sweet one, and it’s not an unheard-of event — but that’s part of what Twitter users are discussing. How does the metaverse stack up as a wedding venue?

Why is this metaverse wedding the talk of the NYT, and is anyone paying attention to the games and players who have done it all before?

The bride walked down the aisle. The groom's buddy made a toast. There was dancing at the reception. And it all happened in the metaverse.https://t.co/QytfKWqZoh pic.twitter.com/zZevD7vD6g — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2021

Specifically, the game Second Life was brought into conversation several times in Tweet responses, saying that these marriages and lives existed within the game for almost 20 years.

people have been doing this in Second Life for nearly 20 years https://t.co/iH7HfxeTut — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) December 8, 2021

So what exactly is Second Life? The synopsis for the game is as follows:

“Second Life is a video game that allows people to create an avatar for themselves and have a second life in an online virtual world, or metaverse.”

There are other metaverse realms, too, in which players have been living out these real-world scenarios for ages.

this shit was happening nonstop in Second Life & WoW like 15 years ago. and the graphics were better. https://t.co/lQFhQ15wPs — Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking) December 8, 2021

Some players note that the graphics for this look elementary compared to a game that came out almost 20 years ago, asking why the graphics are so unrealistic.

How does this look WORSE than Second Life when that came out nearly two decades ago? lol https://t.co/dzqF0XxcMz — Reed Brice (@thatreedbrice) December 8, 2021

Some even said it almost feels “like a parody.”

I can't even get over how fucking awful this looks. I was running around sims in Second Life in 2005 with exponentially more detail and fidelity. This is like parody. pic.twitter.com/2jGQ3Cj2S4 — Anuv (@Anuv_) December 8, 2021

The references to Second Life didn’t stop, and some even used great memes to draw comparisons and call it what it is, something so similar it’s hard to tell the difference.

This is just Second Life pic.twitter.com/q9UDWc4xeG — got the chronic (pain) (@sadpoastingusa) December 8, 2021

Some concluded that graphics were better for the Second Life wedding in 2009.

A Second Life wedding in 2009 vs. a 'metaverse' wedding in 2021. Incredible graphics https://t.co/zeYaWvUtjk https://t.co/XQesNuLoQu pic.twitter.com/DqrhAT8ing — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) December 8, 2021

Oh, and what if divorce happens? This Tweet and its responses will hit hard with anyone who played everything from Neopets to Club Penguin.

Can't wait for my eventual Metaverse Divorce where I lose custody of all my Neopets. https://t.co/y0DeCbKtDu — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) December 8, 2021

But it doesn’t matter what Twitter thinks of the nuptials as long as the happy couple had a beautiful day.

What do you think about the wedding in the metaverse? Have you joined the metaverse, and if so, in what realms? Let’s talk about it.